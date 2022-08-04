Drake’s Air Force 1 has finally arrived

Last July, the images of the collaboration between Drake and Nike, designed for the release of the Canadian rapper’s sixth studio album, “Certified Lover Boy”, made the rounds of social media. Sneakers enthusiast artist Levi Bent-Lee and sneaker news agency Ovrnundr somehow got their hands on a prototype of a Drake-designed Nike Air Force 1, with a simple and essentially design. a replica of the OG AF1 model. A replica with some small news: the wording “Love Your Forever” along the heel counter and gripping heart-shaped soles. A real leak, which occurred before Drake announced his Nocta Hot Step Terra (another sneaker made by Drake in collaboration with Nike, ed), released this year, but then nothing has been seen or known. Then thanks to all those funky and futuristic features of the Earth (the last one, a black and yellow pair just released), it even seemed that the Air Force 1 had been forgotten. Indeed, with the release of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album last fall and a new album (“Honestly, Nevermind,” released in June of this year, ed.) Around the universe, surely Drake had put sneakers in the background. In this regard, a Twitter user also ventured with some certainty that “Nike was late with the release of the model because the hearts on the bottom were difficult to make”.

Nike