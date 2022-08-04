Don’t look up: the Netflix comedy in which Leonardo DiCaprio becomes a scientist to alert us to a hilarious end of the world

The cinema has given us many apocalyptic stories, and each viewer can have a favorite movie. But the view of the cast, the synopsis and the trailer of Don’t look up, we are sure that many will place it among their favorites. Because the Netflix feature film in which Leonardo DiCaprio becomes

a scientist to alert us to the end of the world It has everything to become an unforgettable proposal.

Written and directed by Adam McKay, responsible for titles like The Big Short or Vice, Don’t Look Up tells the story of Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Jennifer Lawrence),

two mediocre astronomers who discover that a comet will impact the Earth. To alert the world of the approaching disaster, they decide to go on a tour of various media. But the world is too saturated with news, accustomed to “breaking hours” that seem momentous and aren’t, to pay attention to them.

Neither the most watched program on American television, nor

the president of the United States, played by Meryl Streep, they will attach too much importance to the predictions of scientists. And Randall and Kate must accept this indifference while the rest of the world scoffs at them and the comet continues to get closer.

This nice proposal that just by seeing the trailer is already comical, is also endorsed by the cast of interpreters that it has managed to gather. The main characters, and the unbeatable president, are joined by secondary characters played by familiar faces such as Jonah Hill in the role of Streep’s son or Cate Blanchett, as the journalist Brie Evantee. But this is not all, because throughout the 145 minutes of footage we can see

Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Michael Chiklis, Kid Cudi or Ariana Grande among others. The last two, by the way, have also been in charge of interpreting the main song of the film’s soundtrack, an emotional ballad entitled ‘Just Look Up’.

NETFLIX



The premiere of Don’t look up will be in theaters on December 10, but

we won’t have to wait long to see it on our usual devices, as it will arrive on Netflix on December 24. But the protagonists have already begun to reveal some of the details of the filming, and DiCaprio has acknowledged that he rewrote the funniest scene in the entire film more than a dozen times. For the creator, it has been the capacity for improvisation of the entire cast that makes his latest film such a special proposal, that many hope it will sneak into the race for the 2021 Oscars.