Does Selena Gomez have a new boyfriend? Unleash rumors on her vacation in Italy

Selena Gomez She is 30 years old, flirty and in top shape.

the star of Only Murders in the Building was spotted on a yacht in Italy this week, and a handful of photos of the Italian singer and producer Andrea Iervolino being very affectionate they have made fans guess the status of their relationship.

In the images, published on social networks, Andrea Iervolino playfully grabs the 30-year-old’s ankles as she sits on the edge of the yacht. He then grabs her hands as he helps her into the water, which begs the age-old question: is he flirting or is he just Italian?

Is Selena Gomez having an affair with Andrea Iervolino?

According to him Email, Selena Gomez Y Iervolino met in 2016 while working together on the film In Dubious Battleand have been seen together on several occasions over the years.

Selena Gomez He is usually silent about his love life, however, it seems that he is in the dating game. In a TikTok video posted last month showcasing some of her Rare Beauty products, Gomez’s nanny can be heard asking the actor, “So how did you end up with that guy?”, to which the singer replies with a look of surprise and embarrassment: “Uh… I’ll tell you in a second.”

Fans had previously theorized that Gomez was dating Captain America himself, Chris Evans -the Pop Crave entertainment Twitter account even misidentified Andrea as Chris in the poolside pictures – but neither party ever responded to the rumours.

After a summer full of promotion for the second season of OMITBfollowed by a press tour of Europe to RareBeauty and a 30th birthday party, all I know for sure is that Gomez deserves a little rest and attention from a handsome Italian. Don’t we all deserve it?

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.