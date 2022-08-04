Did Paramount+ hurt Tom Cruise’s box office?

Paramount grew a lot thanks to Top Gun: Maverick, but its investment in streaming reduced its profits

paramount is perhaps one of the most successful studios this year. Besides that Top Gun: Maverick already exceeded the billion dollars at the box office, its streaming platform continues to grow by leaps and bounds: it has already achieved more than 63 million subscribers, when its original goal was to reach 100 million until 2024.

However, their aggressive investment in streaming may have hurt their bottom line, as high costs may offset the financial successes they have achieved. Tom Cruise and Joseph Kosinski.

Tom Cruise did save the cinema

Recently, Paramount released its income statement confirming that the $1.36 billion it generated Top Gun: Maverick represented an increase in 126% in the profits of its film division, whose value amounted to more than 360 million dollars.

Secondly, sonic the hedgehog 2 was also a major source of income for Paramount, as the film prompted the division of promotional merchandise, which increased by 27% to generate profit from 181 million dollars.

This was also the result of other successes such as Jackass Forever, Scream and The Lost City, since each of them became number 1 at the box office when they were released. In this regard, the CEO of the company: Bob Bakish He assured that it is the result of having made great stories and having waited for movie theaters to operate normally:

“We delay [los estrenos] because we knew these phenomenal stories would bring audiences back to theaters. That turned out to be the right decision.” Bob Bakish, The Hollywood Reporter

The CEO also anticipated that his last film will be Babylon, which will be led by Damian Chazelle and will have Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. But all of these successes could be hurt when we put the High costs that the company has incurred to grow its platform of streaming.

Streaming: Tom Cruise’s Worst Enemy

Although the platform continues to grow, production costs were 1.6 billion dollars and profits in its streaming division dipped slightly, widening losses in its division as it also spent more than 2.45 billion dollars in marketing.

This caused Paramount to report a loss in net profit of 335 million dollars. Although it is a very large figure, it is a much lower amount than last year, when it reported losses of 900 million.

Paramount’s results are encouraging for the cinema, but it continues to show the complications that new studios have as they try to find the balance between their streaming premieres and those released in theaters.