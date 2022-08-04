Did Emma Watson just revive skinny jeans? This look confirms it

Haute Couture week not only welcomes us to impeccable catwalk looks that will live in our minds 24/7, but also gives us the opportunity to browse the best outfits of the guests and stars that star in the front row. During the Schiaparelli FW 22 parade, there was one celeb in particular that caught our attention, especially for the pieces with which she combined the surrealism of the brand. and she definitely deserves an honorable mention: Emma Watson and a pair of skinny jeans.

Emma Watson, the iconic actress and owner of our hearts for the entire saga of Harry Pottertook it upon himself to leave us speechless with his appearance in the front row of the Schiaparelli show in Paris, where he shared the spot light next to the model Rina Sawayama and the actress Hunter Schafer (obviously also in impact looks, as expected).

Emma Watson and her special way of imposing trends

The activist attended the Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2022 catwalk wearing an outfit that shone as much in street style as in luxury and elegance: the perfect balance that we want in our closet.

As we already know, Schiaparelli is a brand full of surrealism, extravagance and golden baroque details, making the front row a reflection of what we will see in the collection. Without sacrificing her personal style, Emma Watson wore a maximalist jacket with eighties shoulder pads, layered with a dress shirt and a tshirt white, which he combined with worn skinny jeans and Dr. Martens in the chelsea style, giving the perfect balance in terms of proportions: maxi blazer + tight pants = killer combo.

This look combines the best of both worlds, and makes it more than clear that these two worlds can coexist perfectly if you know how to wear them, and that Haute Couture is not reserved only for gala occasions and red carpets, but if it does match with the right elements can totally work in your favor and can become a day-to-day look. Of course, a daily look with a great extra dose of sophistication.

The unexpected return of the skinny jeans to our lives?

It’s official: skinny jeans have been in decline since mom jeans or wide leg jeans came to brighten up our outfits, but the return of the tube jeans that saw us grow up is getting closer and closer: Watson knows this and put it on action. Creating a look for our personal archive.

It’s not the only one celebrity that we have seen with a pair of tube jeans: the singer Kali Uchis and the actress Anne Hathaway were also found with this look that we missed so much, (or not?) gradually growing our need to give this pair a second chance that gave us maximum comfort and surely continues to live in the bottom of our closet.

We know how versatile they can be, since a couple of years ago we combined them with absolutely everything. From sneakers to loafers and flats, but definitely the black boots will be the touch that will make them more modern and obviously it’s Emma’s approved.

And you? Are you willing to go back to your skinny jeans like Emma, ​​or will you be #TeamMomJeans forever? All this trend debate aside, it’s undeniable that we’re in love with the amazing look Emma wore and we hope to see another appearance of her most fashion moments on our feed soon.

