Did Amber Heard Use Johnny Depp’s Alleged Erectile Dysfunction To “Harass” Him? This is what the actor’s lawyers say

Lawyers for Johnny Depp have criticized Amber Heard’s legal team for wanting to bring up the actor’s alleged erectile dysfunction during his libel trial, calling the attempt “pure harassment,” according to newly unsealed court documents.

“Mrs. Heard wants a circus and clearly intends to drive this trial through a number of unnecessary holes, including and especially with respect to Mr. Depp’s medical history,” the star’s attorneys wrote. Pirates of the Caribbean in a motion filed under seal on March 22.

In that regard, Depp’s lawyers said that to show that he intends to take the easy way out at trial, Ms. Heard included in her responses to cross-examination that Mr. Depp was “taking medication for erectile dysfunction.” “and suggested that it could somehow be a motivation for the abuse,” the previously confidential letter says.

Therefore, the defense team of Johnny Depp described these “tactics” of Heard’s lawyers as “nothing more than pure harassment”, as confirmed by the document obtained by ThePost.

In a 965-page motion filed a few days later, Heard’s attorneys countered, detailing why they believed it was important for the jury to know about the actor’s alleged medical condition.

“Although Mr. Depp prefers not to disclose his erectile dysfunction status, said condition is absolutely relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and the use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard,” the star’s attorneys wrote. Aquaman in a reference to her allegation that Depp, 59, sexually assaulted her with a bottle.

“Mr. Depp’s erectile dysfunction makes Mr. Depp more likely to get angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heardand to resort to the bottle, ”says the document, presented on March 28 in the court of Fairfax, Virginia, also under seal.

The lawyers wanted to include Depp’s prescription of Cialis, a common treatment for erectile dysfunction, in the lawsuit, according to the filing. Those allegations were finally excluded from the process.

Heard, 36, broke down sobbing on the stand in May recounting the alleged assault, saying Depp threatened to “carve” a bottle into her face and then inserted it into her during a fight.

“I didn’t know if the bottle inside me was brokenHe said while holding back tears. “I couldn’t feel it. I couldn’t feel anything.”

The nightmare allegedly unfolded in March 2015 while the then marriage was in Australia.where Depp was shooting the fifth installment of the film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean.

Court documents also include previously sealed testimony from Heard given during a deposition, in which he alleged that Depp forced himself on her in a fit of rage when he couldn’t “completely deliver” sexually.

“He was not able to get an erection and he was angry with me”, declared. “I call it ‘furious sex’ which Johnny couldn’t quite pull off. He would throw me on the bed, he did it several times, and he would force himself on me in a furious way.”

The actress said that this would cause her then-partner to “blame me for her impotence.”

Depp’s team said it had no comment on the newly released files. Representatives for Heard did not respond to a request for comment.

The jury awarded Depp $10.35 million over allegations that he was defamed by an op-ed in which Heard made allegations of domestic abuse.

She was awarded $2 million for her claims that Depp’s lawyer made false and damaging comments about her.

Both parties are appealing the verdict.