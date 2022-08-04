Did Amber Heard sell her mansion to pay Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard decided to sell her house to pay Johnny Depp his gigantic debt.

After Amber Heard lost her trial in the defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the jury of Fairfax court concluded June 1 that although the couple defamed each other, the 36 year old actress I’d have to pay the also actor 15 million dollars while the famous ‘Captain Sparrow’ would only have to pay her two million.

Read also: Amber Heard will not be able to repeat the trial against Johnny Depp as requested

Amber Heard She is known for her participation in the “Justice League” and “Aquaman” moviescharacters that catapulted his fame, however, with all this, recently the actress declared bankruptcy, however, you will have to pay Johnny Depp his debt, so he appealed to his assets to meet his financial obligation.

At the end of it all, they are 10.35 million that Amber will have to pay Deppthis after athe judge reduced the figure based on Virginia law. Apparently, this amount of money is already going to begin to be covered by Heard, well, according to the international environment new york postlast July 18, the actress sold her mansion located in the California desert for about $1.05 million to Rickard and Carol-Jeanette Jorgensen.

The 2,400 hectare propertyhas three bedrooms and three bathrooms, in addition to other spaces such as the living room, dining room, kitchen and a large garage.