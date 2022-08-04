Denzel Washington’s Porsche 911 has sold for $400,000

Denzel Washington has been in the headlines for Oscar-related business (he didn’t win best actor, an award that went to Will Smith, who had a busy night), but as a consolation he can enjoy the extra $405,993 he has in his account as a result of the sale of your Porsche 911.

The copy, from 1997 and Turbo version, aroused a lot of interest, which led to a fairly rapid increase in prices, which ended with an auction price of the equivalent of almost 364,000 euros according to the current exchange rate.

There were a few reasons for this. To begin with, it was the actor’s car, which delivered a document signed with the Porsche, in addition to having been its sole owner until now. In addition, its mileage is quite low, with 18,000 miles (28,968 kilometers).

Porsche 911 Denzel Washington (4 images)

It must also be recognized that its state of preservation is really good, with an all-black exterior/interior combination, 18-inch wheels with a five-spoke design, xenon-type lights or a fixed spoiler, which gives it an impeccable appearance.

In addition, Washington did not shy away from adding extras for the 911: leather seats front and rear, sunroof, cruise control, aluminum trim for various interior items, oval stainless steel exhaust outlets, Nokia sound system with six-CD changer, etc.

Finally, one cannot ignore the fact that it is a porsche 911 and, in addition, a Turbo, which in this case means that it mounts a 3.6 turbocharged six-cylinder engine that develops 408 hp and sends them to all four wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.

Source: Bring a Trailer