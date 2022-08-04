Denzel Washington just sold his 1997 Porsche 911, and for good money!

Enlarge ACD

April 01, 2022 More than 365,000 euros is what actor Denzel Washington has pocketed for the sale of his 1997 Porsche 911.

The Porsche 911 is one of the sports models most iconic cars in automotive history. As such, it is also one of the cars that most attracts celebrities, who, thanks to their high income, can get hold of one of them and, when they wish, put it up for sale, making huge profits.

This is the case of a unit owned by actor Denzel Washingtonwhich has just been sold at auction for the not inconsiderable amount of 405,993 dollars (just over 365,000 euros).

Less than 30,000 kilometers of use

The American actor, star of titles such as “American Gangster”, “The Protector”, “Philadelphia” or “Hurricane Carter”, has just sold his 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo through the Bring a Trailer website and with this operation, the Porsche model has become one of the most expensive non-GT generation 993 cars ever sold in an auction.

The copy, in addition to belonging to the actor since its purchase, is part of the latest generation of air-cooled Porsche 911 and was in impeccable condition and with low mileage, with less than 30,000 km on the odometer.

The car is painted with black paint and interiors, with a 3.6-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine and a six-speed manual transmission with a limited-slip rear differential.

This propellant delivers 408 CV of power and a maximum torque of 540 Nm and allows this Porsche 911 Turbo from 1997 to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4 seconds and reach a top speed of 301 km/h.

It incorporates xenon headlights with headlight washers, fog lights and the iconic 993 fixed rear wingwhile adding a sunroof, Nokia DSP audio system, electrically adjustable pleated leather seats, automatic climate control, cruise control and leather-trimmed floor mats.

The original 18-inch Turbo Twist wheels are complemented by tires Michelin Pilot Sport N2 (225/40 front and 285/30 rear) and red brake calipers with Porsche branding.

