Denzel Washington Explained His ‘Devil’ Advice To Will Smith At The Oscars: ‘He Took Over’ | TV and Show

The film director assured that he approached Smith with Tyler Perry and they decided to pray together. “Who are we to condemn?” He questioned after criticizing the actor.

During the weekend the American actor and film director Denzel Washington referred for the first time to the situation experienced at the Oscar ceremony, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live after making a joke about the hair of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

So, Washington was one of the actors who approached Smith to comfort him after the incident and later, it was also named by Will Smith himself when he won the Oscar for Best Actor. According to the interpreter of King Richard, Washington told him: “At your highest point, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

According to the specialized media Deadline, Washington decided to speak to the event for the first time, also assuring that, after the coup, he, smith and tyler perry decided to pray.

“There is a saying: when the devil ignores you, then you know you are doing something wrong. The devil says, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite,’ ”Washington began by explaining.

Conversely, when the devil approaches you, maybe it’s because you’re trying to do something right. And for whatever reason, the devil got a hold of him (Smith) that night.”he added.

After that, he assured that “luckily there were people thereNot just me, but others. Tyler Perry immediately came with me and we did some prayers.”

“I don’t want to say what we’re talking about, but there is nothing but the grace of God in any of us. Who are we to condemn? I do not know all the details of this situation, but I know that the only solution was prayer. That was how I saw it. And that’s how I see it, ”she closed.

Last Friday, Will Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. There, he assured that “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”