Demi Lovato again identifies with the pronouns “she / her”

Demi Lovato was one of the first pop stars to identify as non-binary and take the pronouns “they / them”, moving from a former teen star to a catalyst for discussions on gender identity.

“Today is the day I am happy and proud to announce that I identify myself as non-binary. From now on I will officially change my pronouns to they / them. It is a choice that comes after a long journey of healing and reflection », she wrote on Instagram in May 2021.

Now the singer, who on August 19 will release the new album Holy Fvck, he changed his mind. During a podcast interview Spout he said he had adopted the pronouns “she / her” again.

“I’m a fluid person when it comes to gender identity, sexuality and music,” she said. “Over the past year, the male and female energy have balanced each other. When I went into the bathroom and read “man” and “woman” I felt neither one nor the other. I didn’t feel like a woman or even a man, but a human being ».

“That’s why the pronouns they / them did it for me. It is about feeling essentially human, ”she told Spout. “But recently I feel more feminine and so I have adopted she / her again. The important thing is to understand that no one is perfect. Everyone gets their pronouns wrong at some point, especially when they’re learning, it’s just a question of respect. “

Lovato does not, however, give up using “they / them” and therefore the pronouns “they / them / she / her“.