Demi Lovato accuses ex Wilmer Valderrama of seducing her when she was 17

Demi Lovato lashes out at ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama for dating her when she was 17 and he was 29 Demi Lovato denounces i 12 years of difference between her (a 17) And Wilmer Valderrama (to 29) when the two started dating, in 2010. He does it in a new song, which is called precisely 29some of which is filtered out and going viral on TikTok. The text reads: “Petals on the vine / Too young to drink wine / Only five years of bleeding [mestruazioni] / Student and teacher“. And then: “Far from being innocent / What the fuck is consent? / The numbers tell you no / But that didn’t stop you“. In 2015, in an interview with the Lovatowho recently decided to be called her again (she / her), said Valderrama had waited for her to 18 years before physically proposing himself to her.

“He used to say to me, ‘Oh my God you’re so attractive,’ and I was like: ‘You are not 18. Get away from me ‘. Then we became very close friends, and he was there for me in a number of situations and breakups and so on. Then I got more mature and we got closer, and I was like, ‘Hey, maybe we should try this thing.’ “

Now the Lovato, which in turn has 29 years oldsings in the new song: “I’m finally 29 / Funny, just like you at the time / I thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy / But was it your dream or mine?”Here is a fragment of the song above. What do you think?

