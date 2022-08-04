Daniel Radcliffe was not speaking with Emma Watson on the set of a ‘Harry Potter’ movie



Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson were filming ‘Harry Potter’ movies from 2001 to 2011



During filming, the actors argued about many different topics such as religion or politics.



To this day, the three main actors of the saga continue to maintain a very good relationship.

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson met when they were just children and began to record the first film of the Harry Potter saga without knowing that this would change their lives forever. consecrating them as world-known actors.

In these films, Daniel Radcliffe played the main character, Harry, and Emma Watson played Hermione. They spent so many hours together during filming that they became great friends, but Coexistence also brings friction and discussions even over the most absurd topics and this happened to the actors on more than one occasion.

It is normal, and more so at certain ages, that when you spend a lot of time with a person you end up arguing with them at some point and you have to take into account that they recorded eight films together, the first in 2001 and the last in 2011. During those years they had plenty of time to talk about very different topics, some of them very controversial like religion or politics.

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma WatsonCord Press

One of their strongest arguments

It was the actor himself who, in an interview for the BBC’s ‘Radio Times’, spoke of these discussions he had during filming with his partner and friend Emma Watson; specifically, one that made them spend several days without speaking on the set of ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’: “We argued about everything. Religion, politics …”, recalls Daniel Radcliffe.

However, although it was quite common for their opinions to collide at certain times, the actor wanted to remember his biggest discussion: “In one of the great discussions we had in the fourth film, We didn’t speak to each other for several days. She was discussing the Latin language, that no one knows what it sounds like and I was like, ‘yeah, but there’s still a lot of talk in the Catholic church,'” he continues. “Looking back… What a silly discussion! It was totally out of control. She was furious and so was I,” she confesses.

In addition, he wanted to send a message to all those who want to discuss any topic with Emma Watson: “I would advise them to be well informed.” The actress has stood out for being socially involved with many causes that she defends, such as feminism, and it is clear that she has plenty of arguments to debate on certain topics.

They are still great friends

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint spent a lot of time together during the filming of ‘Harry Potter’ and this made them forge a beautiful friendship that they have maintained over time, according to the actress told ‘Vogue UK’ magazine.

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert GrintCord Press

However, sometimes it’s hard for them to keep in touch because all three of them hate talking on WhatsApp: “They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general. Actually, the three of us try to stay away from electronics, so that does not help to have a very fluid contact, “says the actress.