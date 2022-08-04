Cryptocurrencies in Argentina, 3AC admits link with Terra, IMF predicts a black cloud, Bitso and São Paulo FC use crypto in the transfer of Argentine soccer player, and more

The United States Federal Reserve at its meeting last Wednesday raised rates 0.75 points to settle between 2.25% and 2.5%. The decision met market expectations. Consequently, a relief rally was generated. In these cases, a lot of tension builds up in the anticipation period. The market normally absorbs the news before the event. And, once things go according to plan, traders they party. This case was no exception.

Inflation or recession? Here’s the dilemma. Jerome Powell, director of the Reserve, said that lowering inflation is the top priority right now. The market, it seems, interpreted that conviction with optimism. GDP came out slightly negative again this quarter. This would place the United States in a technical recession. Nevertheless, with a job market this strong and a population still with money in their pockets, it doesn’t feel like a recession yet. In other words, everything seems to indicate that the Reserve has the matter under control. In other words, sooner rather than later, things will return to normal. Or, at least, that is how the market has interpreted it this week.

Of course, it is still too early to claim victory. Despite the different signs that the worst of inflation is behind us, everything will depend on the data as they arrive. The return of hope is good news. But that hope requires confirmation in the coming months. Otherwise, today’s joy can turn into tomorrow’s tears.

Bitcoin managed to break out of its channel thanks to the relief rally caused by the Fed meeting. However, it has not yet (time of publication) broken the $24.2k barrier. Which puts us in a fairly similar position to the previous rally. The bulls have hit a wall again. And the candle of the day is telling us that the battle between buyers and sellers is becoming more and more even. The indecision right now could be signaling a reversal to the downside. I assume we have the whole weekend to determine the end of this story.. Will we have a new bullish rally? Or is this a new bull trap?

Now, let’s talk, with a critical eye, about the top crypto news of the week.

In Argentina, those who bought cryptocurrencies are also excluded from the possibility of accessing the official dollar

In countries with strong exchange restrictions, the Bitcoin P2P market often serves as an escape valve to obtain dollars. It is no accident that Venezuela, Argentina, China, Russia and Iran have a considerable volume of transactions. In this case, the dollar is not a rival to Bitcoin. Quite the contrary. Bitcoin acts as a great ally due to the role it often plays in the informal market. Traders often obtain foreign exchange in this way to be able to import when this is not possible through official channels. Shippers also find a solution with Bitcoin. And individuals can make changes more easily.

There are countries that turn a blind eye. That is, the activity is tolerated up to a certain point. The Venezuelan case, for example. But there are other countries that are not so forgiving.

3AC founders reveal their ties to Terra’s founder and blame their downfall on overconfidence

The liability of one is the asset of the other. In such an interconnected system, this means that the bankruptcy of one actor has consequences for the other actors. Often, a domino effect forms. That is, heThe fall of one can trigger disaster for others. It’s no surprise that Terra’s collapse has more than one mourner. What is surprising, in fact, is that the fallen are so few.

Very capable people say stupid things all the time. One might think that, with so many resources, so many talents, and so many contacts, these billion-dollar firms would be incapable of making such mistakes. This, of course, is totally false. In fact, these firms tend to make mistakes all the time because they often overestimate their capabilities and fall prey to greed. They take too many risks, because they think they are infallible. Many believe that evil is the element that could explain these events. Actually, in many cases, it is not evil. Most of the time, it is simply a matter of greed and stupidity.

Banco de España continues to add companies to the registry of cryptocurrency providers

The inefficiencies in the crypto market could be largely explained by the lack of transparency of many participants. Ultimately, it is a matter of asymmetric information.. Users handle very little information about the platforms. Platforms handle a lot of information about their users. This creates moral hazard, because it creates the incentive for platforms to take advantage of this asymmetry. The classic example is volume manipulation by some exchanges. Users, having false information, make decisions that could harm them. Some exchanges take advantage of the situation to increase their income. This market failure is possible, because many companies in this space are not accountable to anyone.

IMF Global Outlook Suggests Dark Clouds Ahead for Cryptocurrencies

Well, we know that high levels of uncertainty are not particularly positive for assets. risk on. Of course, in the case of Bitcoin, the decisions of the Federal Reserve are more relevant than GDP. GDP is important in relation to its effects on monetary policy. But monetary policy is king when it comes to Bitcoin price. Which implies that it is still possible to have hikes during a recession, if the monetary policy is favorable.

Bitso and São Paulo FC enable the transfer of Argentine soccer player Galoppo through cryptocurrencies

Celebrities handling cryptocurrencies is certainly good publicity. But here you have to be very careful. All advertising must be honest. I mean, a campaign is dishonest when it mentions the advantages of cryptocurrencies, but does not mention the risks. For example, Matt Damon in his commercial during the Superbowl in full bullish boom. “Fortune favors the brave”. Now, after the collapse, Matt Damon’s image has taken a hit. Many have called him a “scammer”. Which is unfair. Because the subject is simply an artist doing a commercial. However, this is the problem when talking about cryptocurrencies while ignoring their risks.

