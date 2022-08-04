Cruz Azul does not move tab? Juan Ignacio Dinenno would be about to leave Pumas UNAM

The Argentine striker, who has been sought after by the cement workers on more than one occasion, could pack his bags for Arab soccer.

After the confirmed loss of Santiago Giménez after completing his move to Feyenoord, from Cruz Azul they meditated going to the transfer market in search of a striker of guarantees. The little confidence that Diego Aguirre has placed in Iván Morales, and the recent addition of Gonzalo Carneiro, suggested that the cement workers urgently needed a striker.

Nevertheless, from the offices fully trust in the capacity of this campus and they do not expect to make more signings except for a last-minute setback. In addition, the intention is to wait for this tournament and then jump into the Clausura 2022 market to sign a weighty player with a lot of goals.

The number 1 candidate is Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Argentine forward who lives in Pumas UNAM and who has been claimed on more than one occasion by La Maquina. But the wishes of the directors of Cruz Azul could come crashing down if they don’t move quickly: Dinenno is close to leaving Mexican soccer.

According to information published by the Récord newspaper, the Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab has made a succulent enough offer that seemed irrevocable for all parties involved. The player himself recognized the interest of the Arab team and did not deny the possibility of leaving in the next few hours.

How much does the Dinenno pass cost?

According to the Transfermarkt portal, specialized in calculating the value of soccer players, the one born in Rosario (Argentina) has a value of 5 million dollarsa figure that Cruz Azul could approach after having received 4 million euros for the sale of Santiago Giménez to Feyenoord.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!