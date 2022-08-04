Cruella arrives at the free Summer Cinema in Quart de Poblet

Quart de Poblet Town Hall On Saturday, actress Emma Stone arrives on the big screen with the interpretation of one of the most famous villains of the Disney factory: Cruella. Determined to become a successful fashion designer, Estella, a young creative con artist teams up with a pair of thieves to survive the streets of London. However, Estella changes the course of her life and begins to assume her most evil side, transforming into a strident and vengeful woman.

Based on the 1956 novel 101 Dalmatians, Cruella will be screened for free at 10:00 p.m. on the esplanade next to the Enric Valor Municipal Library. It is recommended to go in advance to control the capacity and occupation of the chairs.

This summer, due to the suffocating heat, you want more than ever to take a good dip in the pool. The summer pool hours during the month of August are from Monday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In addition, as a novelty, people who have a summer pool subscription or are users of the indoor pool will be able to reserve their place online at aqquart.es without having to queue at the ticket office. Members of the indoor pool must apply to register in the database in person at the pool, from Monday to Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For those who want to know anecdotes and delve a little deeper into the history of the municipality, the Tourist Office organizes free guided tours. You just have to write an email to turisme@quartdepoblet.org

For those who want to shelter from the heat, the Municipal Library

Enric Valor has produced two reading guides for adults and children with a series of recommendations: The Summer Book by Laurence Ottenheimer, I Want More: Summer by Mónica Bordanova, Fúria Espanyola: Life, Work, Opinions and Miracles by Luis García Berlanga and The Great anti-boredom book by Denis Lelièvre are some of them. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Remember that given the impossibility of attending during authorized hours, the library makes available the mailbox at the door to be able to make returns.

This is not all, the most emblematic race in Valencia, the Volta a Peu, returns to Quart de Poblet celebrating this year its XXXIV edition on September 17. Those running lovers who want to register can do so for free from August 5 at www.cronorunner.es