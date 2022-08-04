Crochet craze: crochet fashion

From Gigi Hadid to Belen Rodriguez, passing through the most followed influencer, Chiara Ferragni. All have been infected with the crochet mania. In other words, from crochet.

It exploded forcefully in the 2021this trend has quickly become “viral“. So much so that today they are crocheted do you live, top, costumes, bags And accessories.



And in the most diverse colors: beige or cream for a more style chicmulticolor and vitamin shades (which are very reminiscent of the 70s) for a more look gritty.

Beyond fashion, however, there is another reason that brought back to fore not only crochet, but also sweater And embroidery: the rediscovery of manual work.

Thanks to the pandemic and the lockdowns, in fact, many have decided to approach or get closer to trades that, in the collective imagination, once associated only with grandmothers or elderly people.

Achieve from alone after all, a garment or an accessory is not alone funbut it also allows you to do save or earn money, depending on whether you do it as a hobby or as a job.

To confirm it is Chiara Di Nardojournalist, who with his brand Piki she managed to transform her passion for embroidery into a real job.

Chiara, crochet and embroidery often evoke memories related to grandmothers or in any case to elderly people. But that’s not the case anymore, is it?

“Absolutely! Until a few years ago these activities had a flavor ancientbut today this is no longer the case. Embroidery, crochet, sweater and also more particular processes such as macrame they have been rediscovered by a young audience, who lives them and proposes them in a decidedly more key modern And Contemporary“.

In your opinion, why the crochet craze has exploded today?

«There is a desire to create with own hands. The impression is that we all feel a little bit pressed from work and the frenetic pace of our lives, but with manual activities we rediscover the slowness and the satisfaction to create from scratch: starting from a thread, we create puppets, tops and bags that, overwhelmingly, have also arrived on catwalks and in the most fashionable shops fashion“.

Embroidering is also “back in fashion”, in the sense that more and more people, especially following lockdowns and pandemics, have become passionate about needle and thread, sometimes turning this passion into a job.

«Just like for the crochet, the embroidery has also found new life. Certainly these last few years have played a fundamental role. Not being able to go out has us in a certain way “forced”To find something to do.

In my case, with the lockdown I have seen vanish several of my journalistic collaborations and I certainly didn’t have the prospect of finding anything in the short term. So I thought about developing my own project tied to embroidery and today I am very satisfied, because although it was not easy at all, I managed to to commute my biggest passion in a work.

I have been embroidering since I was little and have never stopped. During the pandemic I got to to experiment And specialize even more so, on the one hand, I managed to detach a little from there mind from the difficulty of that period, on the other hand to do something useful for me and my future activities“.





Expert

Chiara Di Nardo, journalist, embroiders unique and original garments.

What advice would you give to those who want to approach the world of embroidery and crochet for the first time?

“First, a Advice which I always repeat in my courses: you have to to have fun. A hobby must first of all be a pleasure, then of course, if we want to do things right, it is important study And inquire about.

But it is also crucial to experiment: playing with threads, materials and supports, allows you to create creations unique And customized. In short, my advice is to feel as free as possible and play.

On the Internet you can find so many courses And tutorialnot necessarily for a fee, to learn and discover i tricks of the trade. I am a tutor at the DMC yarn company and we organize events every month free online courses to discover the basic embroidery stitches, but it is also possible to enroll in courses in presence that I keep in wonderful locations in Lombardy ».

What if we wanted to turn this passion into a job?

“It takes a lot I commit and lots of it dedication, because it is not so easy to turn one’s passion into a job. In recent years I have dedicated body and soul to my project, working many hours a day and forgetting what free time was, but I would not go back for any reason.

The first Advice I can give is to find a own style And make yourself recognizable. Once we have given our business an identity, we must make ourselves known and therefore invest time And money in advertising.

If you can afford it, you can be joined by a professional that you relieve yourself of more specific tasks. I went through it all by myself and I definitely did some mistakesbut it is also from those who do learnno?”.