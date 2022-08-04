Criticism of The Tragedy of Macbeth, with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand leading the cast

We are used to talking about the “Coen brothers” as a writer/director tandem and even cataloging certain types of stories as those of the “Coen style”, but today we are going to talk to you about the debut of Joel Coens as a solo director, neither more nor less than adapting The tragedy of Macbeththat is to say, one of the most popular works of those attributed to Shakespeare.

Advice: get rid of any expectations and try to see it letting yourself be carried away by the narration because as such it is an overwhelming and first-rate cinematographic experience that takes us back to the cinema of other times.

Shot in stark black and white and with an aspect ratio that has nothing to do with today’s popular widescreen, it is a film that rests on silences, camera shots, shot composition and exceptional film direction. actors.

VIDEO Trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022

For all these reasons we can say that The tragedy of Macbeth is almost an exercise in style that drinks from classic cinema (there are direct references to the seventh seal of Bergman) and also has something of the German expressionist cinema that focused its attention on very close-ups of the faces of the protagonists.

In general terms, we can say that it is an elegant and timeless narration but also visceral and motley at certain times, which above all seeks to position itself on the stylistic level, making enormous use of diaphanous and overwhelming interior settings.

Special mention for the sound design and the simple but efficient soundtrack by Carter Burwell that helps create a truly nightmarish setting, suffocating and disturbing.

Have you thought about subscribing to Apple TV +, but do not know what you will find? We take a look at some of the best movies and series available on Apple’s streaming platform. discover them

There are few alterations to the original story: the Scottish general Macbeth, returning from a great triumph on the battlefield, is persuaded by witches that he will be king. The prophecy gives wings to his political ambitions, spurred by the unjust decisions of the monarch he serves but also to his fears and anxieties.

Encouraged by his wife, he will try to carry out his plan to seize power at the cost of crimes that previously would have seemed unimaginable to him, seeing his fall from grace and a drift towards madness and disgrace.

The tragedy of Macbeth – Image gallery ( 6 images)

The cast is perhaps the most problematic and irregular aspect of the film. At this point no one doubts the talent of Denzel Washingtonbut he doesn’t have an iota of chemistry with a Frances McDormand brilliant that outshines any other interpreter… going out of her comfort zone and accepting the challenge of giving life to a Lady Macbeth full of nuances and with moments of memorable roundness.

In secondary roles also stand out Ralph Ineson Y Brendan Gleeson but it is Kathryn Hunter and her triple interpretation of the Fatídicas, those cryptic telluric witches who seem to be in collusion with forces of nature impossible to understand, who steals the show with the incursion of the fantastic of the spectral characters she gives life to. .

Another of Joel Coen’s feats is having been able to transfer the story without losing the message or second readings about the weight of power in approximately one hour and three quarters, as Justin Kurzel already did with greater licenses in his 2015 version. Other adaptations such as Kenneth Brannagh or Polanski’s lasted longer than two hours and were somewhat more leaden.

On the side of the “cons” the abundant anachronisms, especially those derived from the tiresome inclusivity that has the ability to take us out of history… when a text is transferred that wants to stick to a certain time and aspires to have a certain rigor history, time codes must be respected or the credibility and coherence of the story is at risk.

Be that as it may and putting it all in the balance, The tragedy of Macbeth It’s a great movie… obviously, it will excite theater and classic film lovers more than the average viewer who may find the film unattractive in substance and form.

It is therefore not a film that we are going to recommend to everyone, although it is certainly one of the most interesting of the many that will reach our screens throughout this laconic month of January.

A raw reflection on ambition, the relationship between sovereigns and subjects, betrayal, guilt and self-fulfilling designs. What a wonderful timeless piece that accepts a thousand different versions without aging in the slightest.