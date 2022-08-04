Cristiano Ronaldo, the mistake of leaving Juve and the sad parable

TURIN – He ran summer 2021 a year ago, and Cristiano Ronaldo after sending direct and indirect messages to the Old Lady left Juventus , leaving after three seasons through the back door. Because? Simple, the company was considered by the Portuguese as a team no longer up to its ambitions. Which, you know, between the ego and selfishness of the Lusitanian, always aim a little higher than the maximum. But the boy, an exemplary professional, for heaven’s sake, had not given the right weight to the age that advances regardless of how much you train and the real value of the Manchester United , where he had decided to return. And so the journey, from the point of view of Champions League the aspect that is most close to his heart since he wants to round up records on records between appearances and goals in order to make them as historic as possible, was no more interesting than what he would have experienced with Juventus: both clubs went out in the round of 16 final and in the next edition Juventus will be there while the Red Devils will compete only in the Europa League . Were he capable – is he? – of a healthy and healthy self-criticism, mister Cr7 should only say a sentence: “I was wrong” .

The Fonzismo

But the feeling is that the boy suffers a little from “Fonzismo” so err it’s a verb that he just can’t pronounce. So we will never hear that sentence. In return, the attacker, through his agent Mendeshe proposed to those few millionaire clubs who can afford his extra-large salary, € 28 million, and who attend the Champions. Here are the rumors that match it first with the Paris Saint Germain and then to Atletico Madridcomplete with a blatant demonstration by the Madrid fans who told him “Christian you would not be welcome”, too many times in the past he has purged them by wearing the shirt of his Real Madrid cousins. Obviously United did not take this spasmodic search for another club very well and after seeing him mark a visit for the tour in the East, here is the latest act of hubris. On Sunday, in the friendly match that Manchester United played against Rayo Vallecano, the footballer sent on a rampage the technician Erik ten Hagleaving the system even before the triple final whistle: “Unacceptable. We are a team and we have to stay until the end», The words of the Dutch coach to“ Viaplay Sport Nederland ”. So the season is about to begin and he has already collected a series of numbers that in part recall his last acts under the Mole. Time passes but the vice remains. Anzio, as we know, gets worse as we get older. Virtues are young …