Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer enough tantrums. Buying it is no longer a bargain for anyone

Who wants to take Cristiano Ronaldo? A few days before the start of the Premier League and just under a month from the end of the transfer market, the future of the Portuguese ace is more uncertain than ever and despite the evident desire to leave Manchester it is difficult to even imagine another club willing to bet on of him.

THE RECORDS TO DEFENDHe turned 37 in February, a career that is starting at the twilight phase. Manchester United’s failure to qualify for the next Champions League is an unbearable shame for those who have taken part in it continuously since 2002. Player with the most appearances, player with the most goals, player with the most assists. All records that must be defended and improved, considering that Lionel Messi is chasing him, two years less in the registry office and a team of phenomena to support him. Getting overtaken by the Argentine would be unacceptable.

IT’S LIKE LAST YEAR – Already a year ago the whims of Cristiano Ronaldo led to the termination of the Juventus relationship a year in advance. Manchester United was clearly the only real option for appeal, for economic power and also for the romantic side: the great champion who returns to what has been his home for years, where he won his first Champions League and the his first golden ball. The Glazer family has decided to take on the crazy engagement by aiming for that Premier League that has been missing since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson. It ended with a sad place in the Europa League and could have ended even worse. Ronaldo, to tell the truth, is among the least guilty: 18 goals scored and a driving force also in the Champions League as long as he was able, that is the round of 16. THE red devils they reset again and start from Erik ten Hag, like Juventus a year ago. Ronaldo has neither the time nor the desire to wait for the start of a new cycle, but with an extra year and after another summer of tantrums who is willing to take him this time?

IS IT STILL CONVENIENT TO TAKE CR7? – To date, there is no one willing to do it. Today even a champion like him has devalued, the salary is exorbitant and no longer guarantees an economic return or with merchandising nor image: we are entering the Mbappé-Haaland era and CR7 is now the past. Of the big names who can afford his signing, no fans await him eagerly, on the contrary. In the case of Atlético Madrid, an official statement has even arrived from a fringe of organized supporters colchoneros, opposed to its purchase. Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich pulled out of the deal: “It doesn’t fit our philosophy,” said Oliver Kahn. And it is now clear that a champion like him is no longer enough to go far in the Champions League. The game is no longer worth the candle.

THE ROMANTIC HYPOTHESIS REMAINS – To date, the only possible solution, as long as CR7 accepts a drastic cut in salary, is that of Sporting Clube de Portugal. “He will return to Sporting” said mother Dolores Aveiro a year ago, on the night of the celebrations of the green-and-white fans for the championship victory. The prophecy could come true, but even in this case there is a “but”. In addition to the purely economic side, Cristiano Ronaldo is the antithesis of the corporate project relaunched by the coach Ruben Amorim, founded on a homogeneous group without bulky stars. And who brought back a title after 19 years and qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League. A centralizer like Ronaldo would not properly be seen as the savior of the homeland.