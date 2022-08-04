Cr7 has no real offers, at 37 he was left alone in Manchester

The legend of Cristiano Ronaldo risks being indelibly stained. After years of being considered everyone’s forbidden dream, now the Portuguese is a nuisance for Manchester United and, more serious, he has no one who desires it. At 37, the former Real Madrid and Juventus still feels like a god of football but reality says he is no longer a 100 million dollar man.

CR7 has no offerings worthy of its name

Only four years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo came purchased by Juventus for 100 million euros (plus various bonuses). Defined as “the coup of the century”, today it seems very distant in time. That Cristiano Ronaldo no longer exists.

Ever since he made it clear that he no longer wants to play for Manchester United, the five-time Ballon d’Or he has not received any offer worthy of his name and, in fact, at the moment he is still in Manchester, where the relationship with the new manager Erik ten Hag is already frayed.

The top clubs snub CR7, Mendes’ embarrassment

Jorge Mendes is considered to be the most powerful agent in the world. He has the best players on the planet on his hands but, to date, he was unable to find accommodation for his best client (at least in terms of brand), or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Everywhere he tried to offer his client’s services, he received only negative responses. He also tried with Atletico Madrid but, even in this case, the chatter did not turn into a serious proposal (even the fans of the colchoneros have made it clear, clearly, that they do not want to).

Cristiano Ronaldo, few solutions remain

At this point everyone is wondering what the future of Cristiano Ronaldo will be. Jamie CarragherLiverpool legend and now acclaimed TV talent, was very clear: “No top European club wants it” (words reported by The Sun). In fact, there don’t seem to be any top European clubs ready to invest in him.

The possibilities are getting smaller and smaller. The return to Sporting Lisbon, her first love, seems very romantic but economically impossible. From Saudi Arabia they made it known that they would coat him with gold but he would stay out of the football that he counts. He still has a one year contract with the Red Devils (plus an option for the following season) but nobody wants him anymore even in “his” Manchester. From global star to player without real offers, the parable of Cr7.

