Conor McGregor to make acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Road House’ remake

UFC star Conor McGregor is heading to the big screen.

McGregor, who last fought in 2021, will co-star alongside actor Jake Gyllenhaal in Amazon Prime's remake of the 1989 action movie "Road House."

The film marks the controversial wrestler’s first feature film. According to the director, McGregor’s role has not been revealed, but he will play an original character in the film instead of playing himself.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his career to Hollywood and join Jake Gyllenhaal in reimagining a beloved classic ‘Road House,'” Karen J. Kessler, spokesperson for McGregor. said in a statement.

“While combat remains his number one focus, this is the start of another successful project in the McGregor empire. He is excited to start filming ».

mcgregor provoked by his appearance Wednesday in a social media post. Amazon Studios will begin production in the Dominican Republic in late August and will release the film on Prime Video.

There is no exact release date.

In the original “Road House,” Patrick Swayze played “Dalton,” a doorman at a Missouri bistro. The reimagined version of the cult classic will feature Gyllenhaal in a Swayze-like role as a former UFC fighter based in the Florida Keys.

McGregor hasn’t stepped into the Octagon since last July, when he suffered multiple stress fractures in his left leg while losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

While he still intends to compete, the 34-year-old’s film industry search is the Irishman’s latest venture outside of the UFC.

The former UFC champion has previously enjoyed opportunities to appear on the big screen. Back in 2016, McGregor was rumored to appear in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, directed by Vin Diesel, but Undo the project.

In 2021, McGregor was the highest-paid athlete in the world, earning nearly $208 million; about $180 million came from endorsements, according to Sportico. He sold the largest stake in his No. 12 whiskey brand for nearly $600 million, according to ESPN.

He has since fallen among the highest-paid athletes in the world but remains the highest-paid fighter in the UFC, having grossed an estimated $52 million in 2022.