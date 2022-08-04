Concept Project Maybach x Virgil Abloh in Drake’s rap video

SUPER LUXURY CONCEPT IN THE RAPPER’S VIDEO The collaborations between car manufacturers and artists or sports champions they are a staple of media communication to launch or support a model. It is useless to give examples, just dig into the memory of each one to remember dozens of them. One of the latest partnerships is, in truth, quite original, as it involved a niche and super luxurious brand like Maybach and the late stylist and entrepreneur Virgil Ablohcreator of the super trendy clothing brand Off-Whitewho passed away in November 2021. The presentation of the Project Maybach x Virgil Ablohone electric concept car for off-road. Today, that exercise in style and technology on four wheels is back in the limelight, as the singer Drake, a great car collector, used the Project Maybach in one of his latest music videos. The clip was produced for the song “Sticky”which is the latest single from her recent album, Honestly, Nevermind and presents the luxury off-road vehicle made in a unique example. here is the video where we find the off-road concept protagonist.

UNIQUE EXAMPLE THAT LOOKS TO THE FUTURE The car shows off in all its opulence on the shores of a lake with Drake wearing fishing clothing and equipment. Described as one “Two-seater battery-powered off-road coupe”, is a vision of what BEV vehicle design could look like for the luxury segment. With a length of 5.9 metersthe concept combines old-school style cues (the long bonnet and coupé body lines) with off-road hints such as the external roll-bar, the huge knobby tires and a neo-retro cockpit with futuristic influences in terms of design and ergonomics of the controls. The concept Project Maybach x Virgil Abloh it was unfortunately also one of the latest projects of the designer before his death. After the presentation, the car was shown to the public at the Rubell Museum in MiamiFlorida.



