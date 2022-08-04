Christina Ricci and a curious anecdote with Johnny Depp: “When I was a girl, he explained to me what homosexuality was”

The actress Christina Ricci He is going through a great professional moment. At 42, she is vying for an Emmy Award for her acclaimed performance in the Paramount + fiction, yellowjackets. Therefore, it is in full promotional tour of the fiction that already has a confirmed second season.

In dialogue with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show, the actress recalled an anecdote with Johnny Depp in 1989, when she was nine years old and filming the classic My mother is oneirene, beside cher Y Winona Ryder then girlfriend of the actor.

“Something was going on on set, one person wasn’t being very nice to another and they [Johnny y Winona] they were saying, ‘Oh, but he may be homophobic. I told them I didn’t understand what that meant. I was in Winona’s motorhome and she was like, ‘I don’t know how to explain this to you,’ and she handed me the phone to talk to Johnny and he then explained to me what homosexuality was. Ricci recounted.

Christina Ricci and Johnny Depp in The Legend of the Headless Horseman

The actress noted that the actor was very direct in his words, very simple in his way of alluding to what Ricci did not understand: “He told me: ‘It’s when a man wants to have sex with a man and a woman wants to have sex with another woman,’ and I understood it”.

The actors met again years later on the set of Panic and Madness in Las Vegas (1998) by Terry Gilliam, and more than a decade later in The legend of the Headless Horseman by Tim Burton. Their last work together was in 2000 on the Sally Potter feature film, The Man Who Cried.

James Heerdegen, and the marriage that turned into a nightmare GROSBY GROUP – THE NATION

In 2020, the actress’s private life became public when she denounced her then-husband, James Heerdegen, for violence. Ricci met him on the set of the series Pan Am that she starred in and for which he worked in the technical area. They immediately fell in love, married in 2013, and had a son, Freddie, the following year.

“Marriage shows you your flaws and how you manage to deal with things. On the other hand, having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light. I feel like I’m a completely different person than I was before I became a mom. As when I was a girl I was highly praised for my work, that made me a bit immature, until, when I turned 35, I noticed that there was nothing special about those gestures of immaturity, ”he said at the time. “One day I took control of my life and told myself that I was going to shape my experiences; fortunately, the mistakes I made were not recorded because social networks did not exist at that time ”, added.

Christina Ricci, a woman who went through many storms GROSBY GROUP – THE NATION

Unfortunately, Ricci’s happiness was tarnished when it emerged that she had suffered an episode of domestic violence on June 25, 2020. That day, the actress called 911 and requested an emergency restraining order against Heerdegen, which was immediately granted. When she met the police at her Woodland Hills home, she recounted that during an argument her husband became violent, spat in her face and verbally assaulted her. The portal The Blast disclosed that Ricci told investigators that he was in great fear for his “physical integrity.”

The police report indicated that although Christina had no physical injuries, she could bring charges against her husband for spitting in her face. Within a week, Ricci already had a lawyer, who helped her quickly complete the divorce proceedings, while the assault investigation continued and she was able to rebuild her life.

Although she was not hopeful of falling in love again, in October 2021 he walked down the aisle with his hairdresser Mark Hampton with whom he had a daughter in December.

Ricci herself made her relationship with Hampton evident in July of that same year when, on the occasion of the hairdresser’s birthday, she posted a photo of her partner on Instagram and he defined him as his “favorite person” and “bearer of all things happy, magical and good”. Barely a month later, the actress returned to launch a news that confirmed that the relationship between the two was serious, announcing that she was expecting a baby and sharing the ultrasound with his Instagram followers.