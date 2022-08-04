Chris Pratt’s Garfield movie gets release date

The animated film will star Samuel L. Jackson as Garfield’s father.

In addition to being the voice of Mario Bros. in his animated filmthe actor Chris Pratt will bring life to garfield in film that already has a date for its premiere.

Along with his work at Marvel Studios as Peter Quill in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Pratt will be dubbing for Illumination Entertainment’s Mario film, as well as a new film inspired by the lasagna-loving orange cat.

Being a project that was announced since 2016, it was only last November that it was confirmed to Chris Pratt voicing Garfieldto now set a date for the premiere.

will be the next February 16, 2024 that this film be released, being a project that will be carried out entirely by animation.

Along with Pratt, the participation of the veteran is confirmed Samuel L Jackson who will voice the character of Vic, Garfield’s fatherthis being the first time in the entire history of Garfield that his father has an appearance.

The Garfield movie is directed by Mark Dindal, a director who was previously in charge of The Emperor’s Follies Y Chicken Littlewhile the script is carried out by the writer of Finding Nemo Disney’s David Reynolds.

