Chris Hemsworth, unrecognizable on the set of ‘Furiosa’

Chris Hemsworth Is the man of the moment. The Australian returns to theaters this Friday with Thor: Love and Thunder, His fourth solo adventure as the Asgardian god and one of the most anticipated bets on the Marvel calendar for this year.

Waiting for the premiere of the film directed by Taika Waititi, now we get a first look at the actor’s next project, furious, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, with Anya Taylor-Joy substituting for Charlize Theron Y George Miller Behind the cameras.

SFFGazette.com (via Comic Book Movie) has unveiled these images in which we see Chris Hemsworth, unrecognizable redhead, with red beard and long hair, and nasal prosthesis.

🚨 Chris Hemsworth appears irreconcilable wearing long hair and a vermelha beard, although he has a nose protector in the first photos of the actor on the set of “Mad Max: Furiosa” in Australia. pic.twitter.com/Yk0QeCCE8S – Chris Hemsworth Brazil ❤️⚡️ (@ChrisHBrasil) July 4, 2022

Chris Hemsworth UNRECOGNIZABLE in a long red beard and prosthetic nose filming Mad Max prequel, Furiosa, alongside wife Elsa Pataky and three children https://t.co/UQi3jPk9j2 —Daily MailCelebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 4, 2022

According to the North American media, Hemsworth could give life to Immortal Joe before he became the monster played by Hugh Keays-Byrne whom we met in the movie starring Tom Hardy.

In addition, the leaked photos have also captured on set a Elsa Pataky, their children India Rose, Tristan and Sasha, Already Craig Hemsworth, Chris’s father, all with papers in Furious.

Set to be released on May 24, 2024, the film will follow a young Furiosa, played by Taylor-Joy, after she is kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a Biker Horde led by the Lord of Death. War Dements. Thus, the protagonist arrives at the Citadel of Immortan Joe. “While the two tyrants fight for dominance of the place, Furiosa must survive while she looks for a way to return home”, can be read in the synopsis of the film.

Many moviegoers are looking forward to meeting these characters again in the prequel, which faces the challenge of equaling or surpassing the success of Fury on the road. Recall that its predecessor was critically acclaimed and won 6 Oscars out of the 10 for which it had been nominated.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.