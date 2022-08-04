Chris Hemsworth stars in this dramatic story that sweeps Netflix: it lasts 130 minutes

As has happened on other occasions, a war drama became one of the most watched productions of Netflix in the last week. We talk about “Troops of Heroes“, a film starring Chris Hemsworth and based on the homonymous book by Doug Stanton that is all the rage on the platform.

“Troops of Heroes” tells the story of a group of CIA and US Special Forces special agents who were selected to carry out a mission in Afghanistan after the attacks of September 11, 2001.







“Troops of Heroes”: what is the film about

The plot of “Troops of Heroes” focuses precisely on the journey of this group of soldiers through the South Asian country, who will have to face the powerful terrorist forces that await them there.

The difficulties for them will be many, since the Taliban vastly outnumber them and know the territory much better than they do. However, that will not stop them from achieving their goal.





“Troops of Heroes”: how long is the film

The film has a total duration of 2 hours 10 minutes, quite extensive in relation to others found in the platform’s catalog.

Complete cast of “Troops of Heroes”