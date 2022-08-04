Chris Brown is playing out of his over-the-top Meet and Greet photos

Ads

Chris Brown – who has faced a litany of legal troubles – took his Instagram Story to defend his meet-and-greet experience and respond to the backlash he received online (via Page Six). He revealed that he hadn’t done a VIP tour package for seven years and said he has “the coolest fans on the planet”. After attracting artists who don’t even make eye contact with their supporters, he seemed to indirectly defend his outrageous meet and greet poses.

“I only exist because these fans have seen something in me that I never thought was possible … so I’ll do anything for my fans!” Brown ended his story on IG.

Shane Martin, an employee of the Xfinity Theater, defended the rapper on Instagram after arranging his meet and greet in Connecticut and witnessing the experience firsthand. “I’ve never seen an artist interact with fans the way Chris Brown did,” said Martin. “Chris Brown shook everyone’s hand, hugged multiple times, signed multiple things and took a lot of very funny photos with each person!” Despite all the criticism online, fans of the rapper are still desperate to buy his VIP package, which now appears to be sold out in all cities.