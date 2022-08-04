Chris Brown defends the vulgar images of Meet and Greet: “Ima Go All Out”

Chris Brown made headlines this week after a series of raunchy meet-and-greet photos with fans went viral, but the R&B singer has now publicly claimed that he goes out of his way for his biggest supporters.

Successful producer “Loyal” took to Instagram after bold photos with female fans exploded online and said it’s not like other “lame” artists “who don’t make eye contact” with fans.

The photos in question portray the 33-year-old in various suggestive poses with fans.

The most striking photo shows a woman bending over Brown as he grabs her hips and presses her crotch against her butt, biting her lower lip.

She also posed prom-style and offered hugs to her adoring fans.

A series of snaps were shared on Twitter this week by user @hwloiza with the to send accumulating more than 80,000 likes.

“Chris Brown is taking M&G photos to another level, my man isn’t paying,” the post is subtitled.

The images caused a stir on social media, with throngs of fans sharing the photos.

This prompted Brown to face the situation and said he is happy to create memories with his fans.

“PSA !!!! When the artists (all) are doing gigs, they all have something called the VIP Package. I haven’t met and greeted for over 7 years… ”, she wrote in an Instagram story.

“I have the hottest fans on the planet… I appreciate their cock. These are memories that will last with them forever.

“I only exist because these fans have seen something in me that I never thought was possible… so I’ll do anything for my fans !!!!” concluded Brown.

The viral photos from the bout come just over a month after Brown was targeted for charging fans $ 1,000 for such photos.

“I don’t know how people are so out of stardom, how to pay $ 1,000 for Chris Brown? He’s crazy, ”wrote a Twitter user.

While another added, “So women pay $ 1,000 to take pictures with Chris Brown? Thing [a] waste of hard earned money. Some of you have been brainwashed and don’t realize it. “

A third wrote: “I can’t think of a bigger waste of money than paying $ 1,000 to meet Chris Brown.”

Brown has a loyal and devoted fan base, despite his troubled past. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna after an argument over another woman. He was placed on probation for five years and ordered to serve 1,000 hours of community service.

Then, in 2013, he was charged with a misdemeanor and driving without a valid license following a car accident in Los Angeles. The case was eventually dismissed.

In the years that followed, ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran got a restraining order against Brown.