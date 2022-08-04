Chiquis Rivera covers her figure in a little lycra dress like Kim Kardashian

Chiquis Rivera every day looks more stunning after losing several extra kilos. The singer, who in recent weeks has shown herself with a much slimmer body, drives her fans crazy every time she shares new photos with spectacular outfits that shape her curvaceous figure.

This time, Jenni Rivera’s daughter posed for Instagram with a sticky purple lycra dress with which she covered her body up to her fingers, just as Kim Kardashian has worn it at important events.

His followers did not hesitate to react to the publication with more than 29 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments. “Purple is your color”, “That color is everything in you”, “Too beautiful”, “I love you beautiful woman”, “Fan # 1 of your beauty”, “Queen”, “Why are you so beautiful”, “Elegance”, “No one speaks to you, they pray to you, queen”, “Beauty of a woman”, “God so regal my queen”, “Preciosisisima”, “Chulada de mujer”, “Much success today! We would have liked to see you”his fans wrote to him.

And it is that the singer since she is thinner has not stopped showing off her great body with fiery outfits that make her look more beautiful than ever. Many have wondered what the thinness of the American is due to and they presume to have had an operation.

However, she herself told why she is thinner now. In a recent interview, she began by laughing: “Water with lemon”.

After making the reporters laugh, Chiquis was honest, explaining that she managed to stop eating a little and also went to the doctor to attend to the hormonal problems that made her gain weight.

“Cover your mouth a little, right? Dont eat so much. The truth is I went to the doctor, I have hormone problems, I am already undergoing hormone therapy and also my thyroid, I finally listened and went and that has helped me”said.

He also commented that he has made some changes, as he reached a point in his life where he decided to look better. “And of course changes, changes here and there, that I have made that have helped me a lot and well I think there comes a point in my life where I want to see myself different, feel good and that was it, go to the doctor”, he expressed.

Finally, she explained that she currently feels very happy and full with her life, especially now she is finally divorced from her ex-partner, Lorenzo Mendez.

“I feel full, I believe that removing certain things or even toxic people from your life helps you a lot. Therapy is something that I recommend to everyone, that helps us all. You have to give life a try, because there will always be difficult moments”, he stated.