China kicks off large-scale military exercises around Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi’s tense visit

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

A Chinese military helicopter flies over Pingtan Island, one of the closest mainland points to Taiwan, in Fujian province on August 4, 2022, ahead of massive military exercises off Taiwan following the president's visit. of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, to the autonomous island.

image source, HECTOR RETAMAL / GETTY

China began a series of large-scale air and naval military exercises around Taiwan on Thursday, a show of force following a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The exercises included live fire in the sea surrounding Taiwan from noon (0400 GMT), Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

From 12:00 pm today until 12:00 pm on August 7 A major military exercise of the People’s Liberation Army will be held,” CCTV reported in a social media post that included a map of Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that its military will continue to enhance its state of alertness and react appropriately to the “enemy situation.”

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker