‘Checo’ and Verstappen win their third double of 2022

The team of Red Bull continues to dominate Ferrari on the street in this 2022 season in Formula 1 and proof of this is the one two achieved by Max Verstappen and Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this Sunday.

The strategy of Chris Horner As Red Bull crew chief, he’s serving up his two drivers perfectly, both of whom haven’t been paying attention to comments that want to put them in a rivalry for first place in the drivers’ championship.

This double in Azerbaijan meant Red Bull’s number three in this 2022 season at the Great Circus, which speaks of the great teamwork that has formed the dutch pilot and the Mexican.

With this victory in Azerbaijan for the Austrian team, Red Bull is leading the drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen in number one and ‘Checo’ Pérez in second place, leaving behind Ferrari’s Charles Lecrerc and Carlos Sainz, who were relegated below them in the general table.

The first one-two of the season for the Red Bull team came at the Italian Grand Prix by defeating the Ferrari team achieving first place with Max Verstappen with a time of 1:32:07.986 and Sergio Pérez in second with a time of +16.527 seconds.

The second came at the Spanish Grand Prix with an unbeatable Max Verstappen on the European circuit, finishing in first place with a time of 1:37:20.475, while the Mexican driver finished second with a timer of +13.072 seconds. .

This Sunday’s at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix became Red Bull’s third double of the season, where the two drivers broke paradigms against a Red Bull team that was limited by mechanical issues to give up first and second place to the Austrian team.

Max Verstappen came in first place this morning in Baku with a time of 1:34:05.941, while Sergio Pérez finished second with +20.823 seconds.

