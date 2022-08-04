Cardi B will undergo this operation after giving birth





The singer seems quite surprised by the physical effects of the birth of her baby

Cardi B is very much in favor of all kinds of aesthetic operations

Cardi-B He is preparing to go under the knife to get his ideal body again, as he confessed yesterday according to Hollywood Life.

The 29-year-old rapper used Instagram ‘stories’ to vent about the state of her body after giving birth. “This belly is full,” she said, gesturing to her belly, which peeked out from above a cropped white T-shirt. “Like that’s not bad, but I don’t like this extra skin“, She continued, showing surprise, as if she had never imagined that a pregnancy could have such consequences.

Thus, in that same ‘story’ he assured that it was her 9-month-old son’s fault, assuring that he had gained weight for it. “I’m a little fatter than normal, but I don’t like it, I want to get rid of it. I think Wavey (His son) did me wrong”. Cardi, who also has a 3-year-old daughter with Offset-her partner, Kulture Kiari Cephus, then confirmed that she plans to have surgery as she releases her new album.

Cardi is known for being a frank and open person, and has never tried to deny her recurring endorsements of plastic surgery. In fact this is not her first operation: breast augmentation, liposuction and some other minor touch-up are among the rapper’s collection of operations.

In fact, a fan called her out for performing this operation and told her that she “does whatever she wants with her fucking body” and no one should tell her what to do with it.