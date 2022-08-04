Cardi B Reveals Who Her BTS BIAS Is

No one can resist the charm of bts nor the rapper Cardi-B. The American she has a connection with the kpop industry, because, in 2020, she joined the popular band BLACKPINK in the song “Bet You Wanna”. Although she hasn’t collaborated with Bangtan Sonyeondan yet, she has followed in her footsteps and even has her bias.

The interpreter of “WAP” has her ARMY side and has even, on several occasions, shown her interest in collaborating with the Grammy nominees, however, the busy schedules of both have not allowed them to unite their styles in a collaboration. Although they have not managed to finalize anything, she feels an appreciation for all the boys.

Who is Cardi B’s bias in BTS?

Last Friday, July 1, Cardi-B, launched a fun Q&A using the #ASKCardi hashtag on Twitter. The rapper received hundreds of questions until a question stole ARMY’s attention, well, a fan of hers questioned her: “Who is your bias (favorite member) in bts?”, to which she responded with a photo.

It was a portrait of Jimin on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards. The American did not give more details about why ChimChim is her biasBut, let’s be honest, it is very difficult to resist the idol’s smile and his great talent for dancing. Let’s also not forget her charming songs: “Friends”, “With You” and among others, which reach the hearts of those who listen to them.

It’s not the first time Cardi-B show your love for btsin 2021, the rapper conducted an interview with Variety where she mentioned that both she and her daughter Kulture are fans of the South Korean band and even said: “I really like it btsbut let me tell you something. My daughter loves it. She tells me, ‘Mommy, mommy, put [on] the song’. And it’s like, I know what he’s talking about.”

In May of last year, the rapper shared a video of Kultura trying to imitate the choreography that Jungkook, V, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, and Jin did in the ‘Butter’ video. Without a doubt, a tender scene that many people in the fandom identified with at the time, well, we all want to imitate her steps.

do you share the same bias with Cardi-B?