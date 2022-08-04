Camila Cabello is captured on the beach with a possible new conquest

Camila Hair Prettier than before, she continues to live her life to the limit without caring what others think about it, so now she was seen very happy on the beach accompanied by a mysterious man.

After the breakup of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes our faith in love has waned a little, and even though we want to see them happy, we honestly have mixed feelings because we don’t know if we’re happy to see her happy or sad to think that the chances of a reconciliation are less and less. We tell you who is the sexy boy with whom the Cuban singer who has given much to talk about was captured.

Does Camila Cabello have a new romance?

Just a few days ago, the interpreter of ‘Havana’ was romantically linked with the CEO of the dating app Lox Club, and that is that on June 15 was captured on the streets of Los Angeles beside Austin Kevinch, which unleashed endless rumors that have not been confirmed so far, even so fans assure that the talented 25-year-old singer has started dating after her breakup with in November 2021 (after 2 years of relationship ).

So just a few weeks later Camila Hair It is captured very well accompanied on the beaches of Florida. Wearing a black two-piece swimsuit with white straps, the singer was seen all smiles alongside a very athletic and burly mystery man. Although the identity of the mysterious (and very handsome) boy has not been revealed yet, fans could not help but physically compare him to the Cuban’s last boyfriend, since both share some very similar traits, such as hair and shape. of the face

The beautiful singer who proudly shows her body despite the many criticisms for her weight, is one of our representatives favorites of the body positive movement, since even on her social media accounts she has been very honest when she talks about her figure and how impossible it is to stay away from beauty standards. That is why her fans, who have rarely seen her so happy and full since her breakup with Shawn Mendes, have expressed her great emotion at seeing her so happy, allowing herself to spend a day on the beach during the hot summer. \