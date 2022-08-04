Camila Cabello goes viral with this funny bikini dance

TikTok is the platform where we can find everything from sweeping fashion trends to the most original recipes. But what this social network hosts the most is a lot of fun thanks to dances, ‘challenges’ and tricks of the most varied. Even the ‘celebrities’ have joined this platform posting very entertaining videos. Now it was the turn of Camila Hair who has shared a fun dance on the beach that has gone viral.

Even if you don’t know the name of the song, the chorus is sure to be familiar to you: “Give me your little thing ah ah, Give me your little thing ah, ay.” It is a topic that, although it was launched a few years ago, is sweeping TikTok along with a hilarious dance. The singer Camila Cabello has joined this ‘trend’ and we have been able to see it on her account how she danced on the beach accompanied by her little cousin. They do great! The choreography is performed in pairs, it is composed mostly of hip movements and highlights a step that simulates slapping the other.

Despite receiving criticism about her body in recent weeks, the singer has shown off her figure with a nice bikini and among the comments on the video you can read that her followers have written: “Camila’s body 😍🙌🏾” and “Enough, how beautiful”. We love that Camila shows herself as she is. Surely if you also liked the video he posted, you’ve been singing the catchy lyrics ever since you pressed ‘play’. Now that you know the song, all you have to do is join the most viral dance of the moment.

