‘Bullet Train’ Isn’t the Movie You Were Expecting, But It Has Brad Pitt Taking Responsibility for Entertaining

Trailer for “Bullet Train”. (Sony Pictures)

It’s the new movie David Leitchthe director who already filmed Atomic with Charlize Theron, Dead Pool 2 with Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin Y Zazie Beetz, and his last movie was Hobbs&Shawthe spin-off of Fast and Furious with Dwayne Johnson Y Jason Statham. But there is still one more that coincidentally was his takeoff: John Wickthe first film in the saga starring Keanu Reeves. Reviewing these titles, some conclusions can be drawn: he knows how to direct fight scenes and martial arts, he also likes explosions, he gets along well with blockbuster actors and all his films have humor, some more, others less. all that is Bullet train.

“Bullet Train” is the new film by David Leitch. (Sony Pictures)

Bullet Train is the new movie sony pictures and is a co-production between the United States and Japan. It is based on the novel by Kotaro Isaka 2010 and in Latin America Editorial Planeta publishes it this month for the release of the film. The cast brought together actors from both countries, but led by the always magnetic and charismatic Brad Pitt. Although at first the film attracted attention for having the singer in the cast bad bunny in his debut under the big lights of Hollywood, little by little that enthusiasm was diminishing due to the different previews and the presentation of renowned actors that completed the 11 murderers who got on the train of this film.

The cast brought together actors from both countries, but led by the always magnetic and charismatic Brad Pitt. (Scott Garfield/Sony Pictures via AP)

The film introduces the character of Pitt: his code name is ladybug and his mission is to enter the bullet train, steal a briefcase with valuable content and get out of there without attracting attention. However, the mission is complicated by an invisible enemy that stalks the protagonist because he believes that he is going through a run of bad luck. Convinced that his situation is going to complicate the successful completion of his task, everything is going to get even more complicated when he realizes that the briefcase is owned by two professional assassins named Limón (Brian Tyree Henry) and Tangerine (Aaron Taylor Johnson) in addition to a good list of hitmen, children of mobsters and more.

Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt at the premiere of “Bullet Train”. (Michael Tran / AFP)

There is no need to give much explanation of what it offers Bullet train: action cinema that uses many resources of the genre but from a more modern look at the style Guy Ritchie or the former partner of the director, Chad Stahelsky. The film offers many scenes of confrontations in small spaces, always with some humor without reaching the tone of Dead Pool 2. It is agile and full of renowned and rising characters and actors/actresses, one of the positive points of the director is precisely that all the figures say yes. But the use of visual resources and post-production additions overload the film: flashbacks unexpected, titles presenting each of the murderers, voiceover stories, etc. What at first generates dynamism, then becomes overwhelming.

The film provides many scenes of confrontations in small spaces, always with some humor. (Sony Pictures)

Among so many familiar faces, weapons, explosions, shots and blood, there is something that keeps the viewer’s attention: Brad Pitt. It is evident that it was not for nothing that he became one of the great stars of Hollywood between the 90s and 2010s and his name still cuts tickets, summons audiences. In a film that is nothing more than entertaining, the participations of the actor of once upon a time in hollywood they are a bit of fresh air, a magnet. That unlucky thief and his contributions as a man who wants to do his job but who also suffers are the best parts of the film. And he also delivers in the action scenes without losing grace or character. Perhaps in this type of production, the man shines more because his talent stands out against the overload of elements and resources.

Brad Pitt and the cast at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS/David Swanson)

With surprises regarding the cast and a mix of talents with years of experience in the genre such as Hiroyuki Sanada Y Sandra Bullock, Bullet Train opens the second part of the year for sony pictures with an entertaining title, fun and, of course, to see on the big screen. It may be the director’s weakest film, but without a doubt he knows how to play his game. The actors respond to him. One last wish: I hope it’s not Brad Pitt’s farewell.

Bullet Train opens in Latin America from August 4 in theaters.

