Britney Spears shared the version of “Baby one more time” that her family did not let her record

Britney Spears surprised her followers on her Instagram account – Credits: @Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Britney Spears sang again. The 40-year-old interpreter shared a couple of surprising videos on her Instagram on Saturday. In them you can see her in the shadows of her house, singing a cappella his first big global hit, “Baby One More Time”.

“This is me separating and doing the laundry…”, the singer began by recounting in her publication, full as always of emoticons. “It’s been a long time since I shared my voice… maybe too long. And here I am playing at home with a different version of ‘Baby…’”, he added later.

It is the first time that Spears has sung in public since she was released from her guardianship, a situation that subjected her to the iron control of her father for 13 years.

James Parnell Spears, 70, he managed his daughter’s fortune, limited her public appearances and even decided on her personal life, preventing the singer from marrying or having a child. The guardianship came to an end in September of last year, after a long and mediatic trial that ended with James resigning from that regime.

The singer made reference to this situation in the Instagram post, explaining for years her desire to record again was blocked by the team that managed her guardianship. “Well I’ve been asking for what she wanted for 14 years… A different version of “Baby”, but the producers and crew said no. Y what they offered me was a version of four girls, my sister included, doing a five-minute remix of four songs, “he explained.

This comment may be a reference to when her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, sang a remix of several of Britney’s hits at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, an attitude that the singer has already strongly criticized. In fact, in the performance of Spears, who was in the audience, can then be seen applauding the tribute with a forced smile.

Britney Spears has been at odds with her little sister for months, in an open war that is being waged, especially on social media. The confrontation arose as a result of some statements by Jamie Lynn in which she justified her passive attitude in the face of the judicial guardianship of her sister and the personal ordeal she suffered in recent years.

At the beginning of January, Britney commented that she did not like that her sister – who did some work as a singer but who mainly develops her work as an actress – sang her songs. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply.” he came to say.

Britney Spears with Iranian Sam Asghari

Despite having gotten rid of parental guardianship, the dispute between Britney and her father is not over yet. The singer’s lawyers accuse her father of having kept 6.3 million dollars of her fortune, and also of “pay their partners tens of millions more” throughout a guardianship that they describe as “corrupt and conflictive.”

Since regaining control of her life, Spears has been more open and has shared much of her private life on social media. She there she announced, a couple of months ago, her pregnancy and then, her subsequent spontaneous abortion. She also used Instagram to announce her wedding and later post several photos and videos of her union with 28-year-old Iranian Sam Asghari.

Until now, all Britney’s news was more related to her personal life than to her professional life, however In this new post, Spears makes it clear that she wants to sing again. And that she has a voice for it.