Britney Spears’ plans: her immediate comeback, memories and a ‘revenge’ album?

The former perfumer and now a woman with various jobs, britney spears, is preparing his comeback. And watch out, because she points out that she is going to arrive in all possible directions. Let’s see how your schedule is!

The single with Elton John, this month

The story started as a rumor, but at this point it seems more than confirmed: britney spears will return with Elton John with the remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’, which will be published this August. The topic seems to follow the thread that started ‘Cold Heart‘, beside Dua Lipaalready become the biggest success of Elton John in decades.

It seems that the song will also be in a dance-pop key and has been confirmed by Paris Hilton, who in a recent interview said he had already heard it. It would be the first launch of britney spears in two years, if we count the reissue of ‘glory‘ with their unreleased tracks as such.

the official biography

Nothing less than 15 million dollars would have been obtained britney spears for publishing, officially and from his personal perspective, a memoir by the publisher Simon & Schuster. The release date of the book is still unknown, although it is known that it has already been finished writing but has suffered a delay due to the paper crisis suffered by the American literary industry. It seems that the shortage in the printing presses will hold the project for a few more months, but it will end up seeing the light as soon as they are able to recompose themselves.

The book will be a work of great interest because, although we have been discovering parts of the recent life of Britney Spears Through the social networks that she finally controls herself, it is true that a well-structured narrative that better explains each episode experienced will be appreciated. The truth is spears He doesn’t tend to explain himself too well in his posts, mixing episodes and missing a lot of context to understand some, so the biography will be a perfect opportunity to get the pieces of the puzzle to fit together.

The ‘revenge album’?

Although it was said that britney spears planned to retire from the musical world for a few years, a source close to the singer has told the newspaper Globe who is already in the studio recording a new album. According to this person, britney she would be producing it surrounded by friends and people she trusts, in search of a new sound with which she feels comfortable. Apparently, the singer would intend to show that she is not only a catchy pop artist through her new material. According to this source:

“Britney hasn’t always been opposed to recording, but she has been badly hurt by how her father has used her to get money and only allowed her to perform in a certain style and tacky songs to suit his taste.”

As he points out, britney It would be focused on creating a personal project that would also translate the experiences of recent years into the musical world. An idea that is not too much, because although it is true that Britney has one of the best collections of singles in the pop universe in recent decades, she has not been so wise when it comes to shaping a ‘album‘ as such, counting any exceptions (such as ‘black out‘, paradoxically published at his worst personal moment).

We will see what she comes up with now that she is the one who controls her catalog.