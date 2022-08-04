Britney Spears never asked for a Catholic wedding.- church – Lights of the Century

Britney Spears criticized a Catholic church for not allowing her to carry out her wedding with Sam Asghari, because she is not practicing.

Although the couple have assured that their union last June in the mansion of the “Princess of Pop”, in Thousand Oaks, California, was like a fairy tale, and they had as guests Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Donatella Versace, the singer hinted that it was not the ceremony they had dreamed of.

“This is where I originally wanted to get married during Covid,” the pop star posted with a photo on Instagram showing the interior of a church during an unidentified couple’s wedding.

“It’s beautiful and I was told it was temporarily closed due to Covid. Then two years later, when I wanted to get married there, they told me that she had to be Catholic and go through tests, ”she continued indignantly in a post she made on Tuesday and then deleted.

Before his more than 41 million followers, he questioned: “Isn’t the church supposed to be open to everyone?” He finally deleted his post.

Yesterday, a representative from the church shared with the site that they reviewed their records and found that Spears never visited the church or asked to have her wedding there.

But they admitted that at least one of the spouses has to be Catholic, a basic rule.

On the photo that the artist published, it seems that she took it from a live broadcast, because the church knows the newlyweds … and Britney did not attend.

The daughter of James and Lynne Spears, 40, was raised in the Southern Baptist Convention, although she also studied Kabbalah. However, in August 2021, she announced on her social networks that she was already a member of the Catholic Church.

