Britney Spears’ mother comments on Instagram a publication of the singer, but she deletes it shortly

Britney Spearswho regained control of his multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of his life in November 2021 when his family-run guardianship ended for 13 years, shared in Instagram an appointment to remind her family that she was “a gift”.

The one who did not take long to respond to the singer’s publication was her mother, Lynnewho noted that she and her late sister Sandra were delighted to have a girl in the family and insisted that everyone saw Britney as a “precious gift”.

“You were the first girl of the three! We all saw you as a precious gift. Aunt Sandra wanted a girl so bad! Then Laura Lynne arrived. You have always been and will be my gift.

Nevertheless, The 40-year-old artist – who has had no contact with her family since she was released from guardianship – did not publicly acknowledge her mother and instead deleted the comment along with the original post before reposting the image.

