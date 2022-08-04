Britney Spears is working on a “revenge album”

The Princess of Pop could return to music with a new album.

Britney Spears’ comeback could be closer than her fans think, and it wouldn’t just be a collaboration with Elton John, as has been published in different media, because according to close sources, the singer is working on a new record production.

Although the “Princess of Pop” nor her record company have confirmed anything officially, these rumors have increased after Paris Hilton – a close friend of Britney – mentioned to the media that she had already heard the song with Elton John and that it was of a dance theme.

At the same time, it was revealed that the pop star has been recording new music with several well-known producers and lyricists in the industry. According to the source, it would be “a revenge album” inspired by the dark aspects of her personal life that she has gone through in recent years, including guardianship and scrutiny from users on social networks.

“Britney never wanted to stop making music, but she felt emotionally damaged by how her father and his team used her to make money she couldn’t spend, she was only allowed to play shows in a certain way and only release songs that her dad approved of,” reported the source.

Apparently the 40-year-old singer plans to express everything she suffered during the guardianship and materialize it in what will be her tenth album in her career.

In 2016 Britney Spears released her ninth album ‘Glory’ which, despite good reviews commercially, could not surpass the success of her previous productions. If the rumors are true, this could be the opportunity for the singer to reclaim her title as the one and only “Princess of Pop.”

