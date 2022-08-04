Britney Spears confesses that she was obsessed with Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman and she responds

In recent years it has become popular to ask the stars what their first crush was when they were young, that famous actor or actress who dazzled them when they were just kids. Some answers have been able to surprise many, and in the case of Britney Spears has not been different, because the pop star has confessed that the cat woman of michelle pfeiffer She is without a doubt one of the most captivating and sexy women he has ever seen.

“I feel that she is the most charming woman…sexy…and seductive…this scene is probably the hottest I have seen in my life!!! Of course @michellepfeifferofficial who I’ve never met is the charactershe is amazing in this movie in the most conventional way possible !!!”, commented the singer in an Instagram post, in which she attached the aforementioned scene, the one in which Selina Kyle has already decided that she wants to change her life and begins to design and make what will be her Catwoman costume.

Spears’s enthusiastic praise went further, acknowledging that it was the best version of the character she had ever seen and that she was aware that Pfeiffer might not even have known of its existence: “There have been a lot of remakes since then, but I honestly don’t think that no one can get even close to that scene alone!!!I know you have no idea who I am, but I just want you to know that some dumb girl from the South has always believed that she is a true goddess and I have so much respect for her that it’s crazy. !!! Thank you for doing your job in such a beautiful way 🙏🙏🙏… unrivaled and unique Pfeiffer!!!

Pfeiffer’s response

Faced with such a message of admiration for nothing expected, Michelle Pfeiffer’s response has not been long in coming and has lived up to her legend. the actress of the price of power He has responded through his Instagram account to the singer’s post with the following message: “Wow Britney! Thank you for the beautiful compliment, I’m a big fan”showing that, as expected, Pfeiffer knew Britney Spears, although he had no idea that she was obsessed with his character in batman returns, which he has often described as one of the most complicated roles of his career. But without a doubt she was worth it for becoming an icon for another like Britney Spears.

