Braves acquire Jake Odorizzi from Astros in exchange for Will Smith

The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros in exchange for reliever Will Smith, a source told ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Odorizzi, 32, started Sunday during the Astros’ 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. The veteran allowed two hits and struck out a season-high eight in seven shutout innings against Seattle, not giving up a hit until the fourth inning.

He is 4-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts this season. The 32-year-old starter, who has also pitched for the Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals during his 11 MLB seasons, has a career record of 72-66 with a 3.94 ERA.

Smith, 33, has five saves with a 4.38 ERA this season, his third with the Braves. He has 91 career saves with a 3.61 ERA while pitching for Atlanta, the San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers and the Kansas City Royals.

The Braves on Monday night added veteran depth to an already potent lineup, acquiring outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin.