Brad Pitt reveals that it took them 10 years to find an actress like Ana de Armas for ‘Blonde’

After the release of the first trailer for “Blonde”, a film based on the life of the unforgettable Hollywood star, Marilyn Monroe, a wave of comments and criticism fell on its protagonist, actress Ana de Armas.

Users on social networks did not focus on whether or not she resembled the missing diva, nor on whether her performance was good or bad, what they focused on was Ana’s accent, which, they assured, did not resemble nothing like the original Marilyn.

There were even those who pointed out that despite De Armas’ attempt to speak like Monroe, her roots gave her away since her Latin accent came to the fore from time to time: “Ana’s accent comes out a little and I tend to be very” demanding”, “I did not expect a Spanish accent. “I’m curious why they chose to give him such a different sounding voice,” are just some of the comments that can be read.

But, along with her detractors, there are people who defend Ana’s work, including the film’s producer, Brad Pitt. In a recent interview offered by the also actor, he revealed that he was impressed with the development of the Cuban on the set.

“Ana is phenomenal in the role of Marilyn. And even more so when we consider that she is a very difficult dress to fill, “she said.

In addition, he explained that the project had been paused for more than 10 years, since they had not been able to find the right actress, until they discovered de Armas: «It was 10 years of development process. It wasn’t until we found Ana that we were able to cross the finish line,” she added.

For her part, the protagonist of “Blonde” revealed in the past that it took her almost a year to be able to emulate Monroe’s tone of voice and had to rely on movies, recordings and everything she found from the actress to do a great job.

The tape will arrive in the Netflix catalog on September 28 and far from what was believed, the story is a fiction based on the book of the same name by the writer Joyce Carol Oates.

