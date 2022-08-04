Brad Pitt confessed that Shiloh, a daughter he had with Angelina Jolie, makes him cry: he explained his reasons | Famous

Later, in 2006, the ‘Bullet Train’ actor and the ‘Maleficent’ actress expanded their family with the birth of Shiloh, their first biological daughter. In 2007, they adopted Pax and a year later they had twins Knox and Vivienne.

Unlike Angelina, who a few months ago shared the red carpet with almost all of her children, Brad Pitt has not attended any recent red carpet with them.

However, at the premiere of his new movie ‘Bullet Train’, the actor took the opportunity to talk like never before about two of his daughters: Shiloh and Zahara.

Brad Pitt told why Shiloh makes him cry: one of his talents has to do

Complex choreographies with fast and incredible movements full of rhythm have made clear Shiloh’s great talent on the dance floor.

Said talent is something that fills Brad Pitt with pride, who took the opportunity to reveal what he feels when he sees his daughter dance.

“It makes me cry. It’s very beautiful,” he said in an interview for ‘Entertainment Tonight’ (August 1, 2022).

The 58-year-old actor admitted that he really doesn’t know where Shiloh’s dancing skills came from: he said he didn’t inherit it from him.

“I don’t know where he got it from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet.”

Brad also explained that what he wants is for his children to find their own path and flourish in it, even though they are worlds totally alien to his, like Shiloh and the dance or the case of Zahara and her start at university.

His 17-year-old adopted daughter is about to start this academic stage at Spelman University.

Brad Pitt told what he wishes his daughter Zahara at the university

The university is not foreign to the actor, since he studied journalism for a time at the University of Missouri. However, shortly before graduating he abandoned his career to seek his luck in Hollywood.

However, now that Zahara is about to start university, the actor only wants it to be a place where he flourishes even more, as revealed in his talk with ‘Vanity Fair’ at the same premiere of ‘Bullet Train’

“I’m very proud of her. She is so smart. She is going to thrive even more in college. It is an exciting and beautiful time to find her own path and pursue her interests. I am very proud”.

Likewise, the actor reiterated that the development and growth of his children move him to tears.

“Where does time go, right? They grow too fast. They make me cry.”