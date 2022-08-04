Brad Pitt, a sex symbol who retires from the screen

In December he will be a splendid 59-year-old, which he does not appear remotely. It would seem that for Brad Pitt, as with Tom Cruise, entering the 1960s represents returning to the new 40s, given the excellent physical condition that he reveals both in his role as a naive hitman in bullet train handing out hosts left and right as in his previous job under Tarantino’s orders as DiCaprio’s stunt double in Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood . A very corporeal role that brought him the Oscar for best supporting actor two years ago, a statuette that adds to the one he achieved as producer of 12 years a slave in 2013.





Elena Castells

Despite his complicated divorce from Angelina Jolie and the legal battle for the custody of their children, in addition to a fight against alcoholism and depression from which he has come out stronger, Brad Pitt is synonymous with box office success and his mere presence illuminates the stories from the movies he works on, even the weakest ones, like Do you know Joe Black? either allies . yes the infumable Oceanfront filmed with Jolie acting as director could not save her or her captivating smile.

Pitt and Jolie in ‘By the Sea’

The blond and ambitious young man who abandoned his journalism career to make his dream of succeeding in the cinema come true by emulating his admired Robert Redford, briefly passed through the series Dallas and Ridley Scott handed him the role of a thieving handsome boy who charms Geena Davis in Thelma and Louise and by the way he placed the label of sex-symbol that has not abandoned him.

A young Brad Pitt in ‘Thelma and Louise’ MGM

In more than three decades, the charismatic Pitt has proven to be an interpreter of more than enough talent -see Fight club, Babel either The curious Case of Benjamin Button as clear examples-, although putting himself in front of the camera no longer motivates him so much. As he recently stated in an interview with the magazine GQ He will soon retire from acting to focus on his role as a producer. He will be missed.