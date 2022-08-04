Booker T explains why he will stay in WWE and not go to AEW

On a new podcast show Hall of Fame, booker t assured that although he likes that there is an alternative like All Elite Wrestlingwill not go anywhere other than WWE. At least for the moment he will not, since he has six years left on his contract, according to his words.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been working with WWE on various aspects, such as analyst in the Kick-Offs of the Premium Live Eventsand in programs of the a&e channel for the company. However, this Monday returned to the Monday Night RAW commentary table to participate in the fight between Ciampa and AJ Styles.

“I have about six years left on my contract, I think seven maybe. I’m not going anywhere, man. Again, I love that AEW gives the boys a place. Eye, I will never say ‘never’. But I’m not looking to go anywhere, really I love where I am and the position I am in right now with WWE“said the two-time WWE Hall of Fame member.



Booker T also gave his opinion on the differences between Vince McMahon’s stage in charge with what little he has seen of Triple H in charge:

“If there was a time to go back to the comment table, it would be now. It’s nothing against my old boss or anything like that. It was very difficult for me to comment because Vince McMahon, and I’m sure a lot of you they know, he wanted a certain style at that table, a style he was comfortable with. And I tend to beat around the bush in storytelling, so I might not have the right feelingsaid Booker T.



On the way of working in this “new era”:

“It was a great time to be there. I feel there is a noticeable difference as I have the feeling of being able to talk about something that I really like and makes me feel comfortable. There’s a little more freedom, you know, to speak up and be yourself.“.

