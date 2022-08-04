Bolsonaro’s ironic response to Leonardo DiCaprio for his criticism of Amazon deforestation

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro he came back to controversial r in the social networks with american actor Leonardo Dicaprio after the new criticism made by the protagonist of Titanic for the environmental situation in the Brazilian part of the Amazon jungle.

“ You again, Leo? So, you are going to become my best big voter “, Bolsonaro replied in a series of publications on the social network Twitter in reference to the criticism that makes him stronger for his re-election bid in the October 2 elections.

The actor posted a map of the NGO on Tuesday on Twitter MapBiomes which shows the change suffered by the Brazilian Amazon in the last three years as a result of deforestation for illegal extractivist activities.

Bolsonaro, as he had done in May of this year, pointed to the yacht of the actor from The Revenant: “I could tell you again to give up owning a yacht before you lecture the world, but I know progressives, they want to change the world but they never want to change their behavior“.

https://twitter.com/jairbolsonaro/status/1552472763222425600 – You again, Leo? This way, you will become my best electoral cable, as we say in Brazil! I could tell you, again, to give up your yacht before reading the world, but I know progressives: you want to change the entire world but never yourselves, so I will let you off the hook. https://t.co/FxCnqhFv6D — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 28, 2022

The far-right president complained that the actor does not publish the forest fires in the United States and Europe: “Someone may think that you are obsessed with my country (or its natural resources) or if you think that Brazil is the only one on earth.”

“You can continue playing with your Hollywood star toys while we continue working here“added Bolsonaro, who argued that the average Amazon deforestation of his government is lower than that of previous administrations.

The report published by DiCaprio indicates that the rate of Amazon deforestation in 2021 was 1.9 hectares per minute.

According to MapBios, the Amazon rainforest concentrates the largest deforestation front in Brazil, with 59% of the felling at the national level recorded by satellite images.