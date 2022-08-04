Billie Eilish, the sad girl of pop

At just 16 years old, the hypnotic Billie Eilish became one of the most famous artists in the world. Now, at 20, she has 104 million followers on Instagram, almost 45 million on TikTok, 46 million subscribers on YouTube… but despite her success, the artist remains one of the most melancholy and tortured on the scene. pop.

Billie Eilish has not hesitated to share that she suffers from a string of complexes and hardships that would traumatize anyone. She suffers from Tourette syndrome, sleep disorder, body dysmorphia and she has also revealed that she suffered sexual abuse when she was a minor. Not to mention that she was harassed for six months by a man who camped out in front of her house.

Billie Eilish at the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles. John Locher

Although pulling irony he titled his second studio album happier than ever (Happier than ever), Eilish remains one of the leading representatives of what has been called “sad girl pop.” The Californian sings about the unflattering photos stolen by the paparazzi, about the confidentiality agreements that She has made a boyfriend sign not to share her most intimate secrets, about her fantasies of disappearing on an island in Hawaii… She openly describes the heavy burden of early fame, but also sings about the fears and insecurities of any teenager.

antithesis of a star

That is why she knows how to connect with the anguish of the so-called generation Z (born between the mid-nineties and 2010), who see in her a kind of antiheroine, a disbelieving girl who understands them and who has no complexes about talking about their problems. . Eilish is the antithesis of the classic pop star. She runs away from brilli brilli and embraces melancholy, and yet she shines even as she openly displays her complexes and her health issues, including her neurological disorder that causes repetitive movements and uncontrollable sounds or tics.

When his first single, ocean eyes, became a viral hit in 2015, Billy Eilish was unprepared to deal with the sudden rush of attention she received. She was 16 when she toured her four-times-platinum debut album, and she “hated going out on the street, going to events, I didn’t like being recognized, it annoyed me that there were a lot of eyes on me on the internet. She just wanted to be doing teenage stuff.” Her life had taken a 180-degree turn and the only teenagers who clothed her were those who made up the audience at her concerts.

Billie Eilish at the 2022 Grammys DAVID SWANSON / EFE

His body did not react well to stress; he was constantly sick with laryngitis or had a fever. She got depressed. And the tics of Tourette’s syndrome that he was diagnosed with when he was only 11 years old worsened. “I never stop having tics. I have them constantly, throughout the day. I move my ear from side to side, I raise my eyebrow, I click my jaw, I flex my arm, my muscles … “, she explained on the Netflix talk show They don’t need an introductionby David Letterman.

From the moment she became famous, Billy Eilish has worn clothes that purposely concealed her figure: oversized t-shirts, baggy pants, sweatpants… A look for which she has been celebrated as an anti-pop star. Her fans considered her a feminist heroine because of her shapeless wardrobe, to avoid sexualization and female objectification. But also the trolls were hyper-aware of criticizing her body and her rainbow hair with hurtful comments.

Billy Eilish platinum blonde Instagram

And though she went from sweats to a suggestive pink corset for the cover of fashion A little over a year ago, Billie Eilish continues to have a love-hate relationship with her physique: “I don’t have a good bond. My relationship with my body has been something truly horrible and terrible since I was 11 years old. Let’s see, I I love that he’s mine and that he’s with me wherever I go. I think of him as my friend. My ugly friend! It’s complicated.” The Sunday Times about his dysmorphia.

Billie Eilish can boast of being the youngest singer to win the four most important Grammy awards (album, recording, song and revelation artist of the year) and to raise 14 songs at the same time on the Billboard Hot 100 list, but “never I feel wanted,” she says. “I worry that I feel so undesirable that I’ve tried too hard at times to be desirable. And it makes me sad to think about it.”

Billy Eilish during a performance File, Archive

The artist has explained that she visits a therapist once a week and has encouraged everyone else to do the same: “I really believe that everyone, every human being on earth, should go to therapy, whether you feel this or about your life, if you’re happy or whatever”. On Zane Lowe’s podcast she explained that the conversations she has in therapy with her help her write her songs. “She makes me talk about things, and then I think about them constantly. I talk about things in therapy that I don’t even think about in my life.”

youth and wealth

According to ‘Forbes’, the singer accumulates a net worth of 53 million dollars

According to Forbes, The singer accumulates a net worth of 53 million dollars. She has launched her own fragrance and in her digital merchandising store, she sells, in addition to records, oversized sweatshirts or doormats with the legend Happier than ever.

And although he apparently treasures several properties, such as a ranch with horses that he bought when he was 17 years old, he still lives in the house of his parents, actress Maggie Baird, and musician and screenwriter Patrick O’Connell. Until recently, her older brother lived with them, Finneas O’Connell (24), who is also Eilish’s musical collaborator since she began composing. Together they have won an Oscar for the best original song for the theme of the latest James Bond film no time to die.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas Oconnell at the 2022 Oscars Jae C Hong

The complicity of the brothers inside and outside of music is reflected well in the documentary The world’s a little blurry (The world is a bit of a blur), the tape about the artist directed by RJ Cutler for Apple TV +. Finneas, who has just become independent, can not help but also be one of the singer’s protectors, especially after she was harassed by a 23-year-old man who camped in front of her house for six months from August 2020 .

“We have a team that we really trust and our parents are around, but because of the number of people we know, I always try to facilitate a safe environment for her,” explained the musician to The Times. “He is very young and I, in these years, had to be as protective as possible. Not in an authoritarian way, but to make sure that no one is a scoundrel with her, ”he said a few months ago.